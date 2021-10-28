Egg Harbor Township (6-3) at Vineland (1-7), 6 p.m. Friday

Game of the week
Who: Egg Harbor Township (6-3) vs. Vineland (1-7)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Gittone Stadium in Vineland.
Did you know: EHT is trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 201. A win Friday would give the Eagles their most victories since they finished 11-1 in 2009.
Key players:
EHT: Christian Rando, QB, 509 passing yards; Rondell Vaughan Jr., RB, 814 rushing yards; Mohamed Soumaworo, RB, 682 rushing yards; Mike Simeon, DE, 13.5 tackles for losses; John Mahana, LB, three interceptions; James Mahan, DL, 11 tackles for losses.
Vineland: Daniel Russo, QB, 666 passing yards and 366 rushing yards; Anthony Arthur, RB, 484 rushing yards; James Hitchens, WR, 251 receiving yards; Jahmer Bryson, LB, 28 tackles; Emmanuel Doivilus, DL, 29 tackles.
