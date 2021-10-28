 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township (6-3) at Vineland (1-7), 6 p.m. Friday
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township (6-3) at Vineland (1-7), 6 p.m. Friday

Game of the week

Who: Egg Harbor Township (6-3) vs. Vineland (1-7)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Gittone Stadium in Vineland.

Did you know: EHT is trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 201. A win Friday would give the Eagles their most victories since they finished 11-1 in 2009.

Key players:

EHT: Christian Rando, QB, 509 passing yards; Rondell Vaughan Jr., RB, 814 rushing yards; Mohamed Soumaworo, RB, 682 rushing yards; Mike Simeon, DE, 13.5 tackles for losses; John Mahana, LB, three interceptions; James Mahan, DL, 11 tackles for losses.

Vineland: Daniel Russo, QB, 666 passing yards and 366 rushing yards; Anthony Arthur, RB, 484 rushing yards; James Hitchens, WR, 251 receiving yards; Jahmer Bryson, LB, 28 tackles; Emmanuel Doivilus, DL, 29 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News