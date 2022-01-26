 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 57, Hammonton 46
EHT, ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11, rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

Anthony Colon scored 27 and DJ Germann 26 for the Eagles.

Freshman guard Kenny Smith led Hammonton with 14.

Egg Harbor Township 16 8 14 19 – 57

Hammonton 15 11 15 5 – 46

EHT-Germann 26, Colon 27, Glenn 4

HAM-Lowe 5, Andoloro 13, Delaney 5, Hill 9, Smith 14

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
