Egg Harbor Township 50, Middle Township 47

DJ Germann scored 16 as the Eagles improved to 15-3. Jay-Nelly Reyes added 11 and Jamil Wilkins 10 for EHT. Anthony Trombetta scored 16 for Middle (9-9).

