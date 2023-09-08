Bradley Smith threw three TDs in the first half for the Eagles (1-2), who came into Friday having yet to score. Bryce Jackson caught three TD passes. Kemun Council scored on a 43-yard run and a 66-yard reception. Xavier Cocci threw a TD pass in the second half.
For Bridgeton (0-3), Dante Howell threw a 55-yard TD pass to Rolando Henry. Brian Pritchett and Gary Harper each added a touchdown run.
Egg Harbor 6 32 6 6 — 50
Bridgeton 0 15 0 8 — 23
FIRST QUARTER
EHT -- Calvin Johnson 4 run (conversion failed)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT -- Jackson 57 pass from Smith (Council run)
EHT -- Council 43 run (2-point conversion)
EHT -- Jackson 35 pass from Smith (2-point conversion)
B -- Henry 55 pass from Howell (Pritchett kick)
EHT -- Council 66 pass from Smith (Council run)
B -- Pritchett 1 run (Pritchett run)
THIRD QUARTER
EHT -- Jackson 7 pass from Cocci (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
EHT -- Tennant 2 run (kick failed)
B -- Harper 3 run (Howell run)
