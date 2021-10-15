Egg Harbor Township 49, Seneca 0

Mohamed Soumaworo scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 36-yarder in the second quarter for the Eagles (5-3).
Rondell Vaughan Jr. and Christian Rando each added rushing scores. Mike Simeon returned a lateral off a blocked punt for a TD. Ciaran McGreevy hit all seven extra-point tries. Seneca fell to 2-4.
EHT has won five of its last six games as it pushes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
EHT;7 28 7 7—49
Seneca;0 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
EHT—Vaughan Jr. 14 run (McGreevy kick)
SECOND QUARTER
EHT—Rando run (McGreevy kick)
EHT—Soumaworo run (McGreevy kick)
EHT—Simeon return off blocked punt (McGreevy kick)
EHT—Soumaworo 36 run (McGreevy kick)
THIRD QUARTER
EHT—Touchdown (McGreevy kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
EHT—Touchdown (McGreevy kick)
Records—EHT 5-3, Seneca 2-4.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
EHT visits Seneca in the #TimGSports Friday Night Game of the Week 🏈 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/GwbGrlAaFg— Tim Gallagher (@TimGallagher1) October 15, 2021