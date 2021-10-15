 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 49, Seneca 0
Mohamed Soumaworo scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 36-yarder in the second quarter for the Eagles (5-3).

Rondell Vaughan Jr. and Christian Rando each added rushing scores. Mike Simeon returned a lateral off a blocked punt for a TD. Ciaran McGreevy hit all seven extra-point tries. Seneca fell to 2-4.

EHT has won five of its last six games as it pushes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

EHT;7 28 7 7—49

Seneca;0 0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER

EHT—Vaughan Jr. 14 run (McGreevy kick)

SECOND QUARTER

EHT—Rando run (McGreevy kick)

EHT—Soumaworo run (McGreevy kick)

EHT—Simeon return off blocked punt (McGreevy kick)

EHT—Soumaworo 36 run (McGreevy kick)

THIRD QUARTER

EHT—Touchdown (McGreevy kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

EHT—Touchdown (McGreevy kick)

Records—EHT 5-3, Seneca 2-4.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

