 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township 37, Ocean City 36

  • 0

Amelia Zinckgraf led EHT to the overtime win with 16 points. EHT allowed just 18 points after the first quarter.

EHT (15-7) has won four straight and 10 of its last 11 games.

EHT. 10 15 4 4 4 - 37

Ocean City 18 5 4 6 3- 36

EHT: Brown 2, A Zinckgraf 16, Dodd 2, Wilson 8, K Zinckgraf 2, Kraybill 5, Harding 2

OC: Cappelleti 5, Jackson 13, Panico 7, Mouteleone 4, Morton 4, Adamson 1, Vliet 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News