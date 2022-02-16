Egg Harbor Township 37, Ocean City 36

Amelia Zinckgraf led EHT to the overtime win with 16 points. EHT allowed just 18 points after the first quarter.
EHT (15-7) has won four straight and 10 of its last 11 games.
EHT. 10 15 4 4 4 - 37
Ocean City 18 5 4 6 3- 36
EHT: Brown 2, A Zinckgraf 16, Dodd 2, Wilson 8, K Zinckgraf 2, Kraybill 5, Harding 2
OC: Cappelleti 5, Jackson 13, Panico 7, Mouteleone 4, Morton 4, Adamson 1, Vliet 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
