Egg Harbor Township 2, Vineland 1

Frank Wright threw a complete game, struck out eight and allowed four hits for EHT on Tuesday.
Dave Appolonia and Jacob Dembin had RBIs for the Eagles.
The Eagles, who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-0. Vineland is 0-1
Vineland 000 001 0 – 1 4 0
EHT 000 110 x – 2 3 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
