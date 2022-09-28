Egg Harbor Township (2-3) at Atlantic City (3-1)

6:30 p.m. Friday
Both teams need a win to boost their South Jersey Group III playoff hopes. EHT has won three straight from Atlantic City. Atlantic City senior running back Allen Packard has rushed for 446 yards. Vikings sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye DeGraffenreidt has caught 22 passes for 300 yards and five TDs. EHT junior linebacker Eric Russ has nine tackles for losses. Wide receiver Xavier Bullock averages 13.3 yards per reception.
