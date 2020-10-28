 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township (2-2) at Atlantic City (1-2)
Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Atlantic City's vs. Egg Harbor Township's during the first half football game at Atlantic City High School Friday Oct 9, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

6 p.m. Friday

This game was added to the schedule this week. Both were slated to play Hammonton, but had those games cancelled because of COVID-19. EHT beat Atlantic City 26-12 on Oct. 9. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker has thrown for 727 yards and nine TDs. Vikings receiver Ja’Heem Frederick has 18 catches for 326 yards. EHT quarterback/defensive back Aaron Bullock completed 6 of 7 passes and intercepted a pass in EHT’s 22-6 win over Bridgeton last Friday.

