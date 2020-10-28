Egg Harbor Township (2-2) at Atlantic City (1-2)
6 p.m. Friday
This game was added to the schedule this week. Both were slated to play Hammonton, but had those games cancelled because of COVID-19. EHT beat Atlantic City 26-12 on Oct. 9. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker has thrown for 727 yards and nine TDs. Vikings receiver Ja’Heem Frederick has 18 catches for 326 yards. EHT quarterback/defensive back Aaron Bullock completed 6 of 7 passes and intercepted a pass in EHT’s 22-6 win over Bridgeton last Friday.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
