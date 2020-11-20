Egg Harbor Township 13, Millville 40- FINAL

Millville improved to 3-4 with the win in the WJFL matchup. EHT finishes its season at 3-3.

Nate Robbins got the Thunderbolts out to a 20-0 lead with a trio of touchdown passes in the first half.

He hit Ta'ron Haile for a 28-yarder with 6:23 left in the first quarter and then connected with LeQuin Allen in the second on a 7-yard score. Robbins then found Thomas Smith for an 80-yard touchdown to put the Thunderbolts up 20-0.

Allen made it 26-0 with a 1-yard score with 20 seconds left, and Tyon Cephas returned an interception 58 yards at the end of the first half to make it 33-0.

Egg Harbor Twp.;0 0 0 13—13

Millville;7 26 7 9—49

FIRST QUARTER

M—Haile 28 pass from Robbins (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M—Allen 7 pass from Robbins (conversion failed)

M—Smith 80 pass from Robbins (kick)

M—Allen 1 run (conversion failed)