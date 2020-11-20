Egg Harbor Township 13, Millville 40- FINAL

Millville Football vs. EHT with 6:23 left in 1st Quarter: 28yd TD pass from N. Robbins to T. Haile!! Bolts up 7-0!! @pdrtrainer @McGurkSports @coachmlatorre @StephDeRose @ACPressMcGarry @JFriedman57 @DT30USAfootball @millvillesuper pic.twitter.com/WVE66wuG48— David LaGamba (@TBoltAthletics) November 20, 2020
Millville improved to 3-4 with the win in the WJFL matchup. EHT finishes its season at 3-3.
Nate Robbins got the Thunderbolts out to a 20-0 lead with a trio of touchdown passes in the first half.
He hit Ta'ron Haile for a 28-yarder with 6:23 left in the first quarter and then connected with LeQuin Allen in the second on a 7-yard score. Robbins then found Thomas Smith for an 80-yard touchdown to put the Thunderbolts up 20-0.
Allen made it 26-0 with a 1-yard score with 20 seconds left, and Tyon Cephas returned an interception 58 yards at the end of the first half to make it 33-0.
Egg Harbor Twp.;0 0 0 13—13
Millville;7 26 7 9—49
FIRST QUARTER
M—Haile 28 pass from Robbins (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M—Allen 7 pass from Robbins (conversion failed)
M—Smith 80 pass from Robbins (kick)
M—Allen 1 run (conversion failed)
M—Cephas 58 interception return (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
Scoring plays unavailable.
Records—EHT 3-3, Millville 3-4.
