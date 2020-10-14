Egg Harbor Township (1-1) at Absegami (1-1)

Both teams come off wins. EHT beat Atlantic City 26-22. Absegami defeated Mainland Regional 28-13. Absegami wide receiver Jordan Marcucci is averaging 24.3 yards per catch this season. He has caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a score. Braves quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for two TDs and run for a score. EHT senior running back/defensive back Avery McKim has rushed for 169 makes, made two tackles for losses and intercepted two passes.