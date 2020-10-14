 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township (1-1) at Absegami (1-1)
Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Egg Harbor Township senior Avery McKim is hauled down by Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones during the first half of Friday’s game in Atlantic City. McKim rushed 18 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 26-12 win, their first of the season.

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams come off wins. EHT beat Atlantic City 26-22. Absegami defeated Mainland Regional 28-13. Absegami wide receiver Jordan Marcucci is averaging 24.3 yards per catch this season. He has caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a score. Braves quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for two TDs and run for a score. EHT senior running back/defensive back Avery McKim has rushed for 169 makes, made two tackles for losses and intercepted two passes.

