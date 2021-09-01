Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Washington Township (0-0)
7 p.m. Thursday
Egg Harbor lost to Mainland 14-6 last week. EHT running back Ronald Vaughan rushed for 148 yards. Eagles sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon made 3.5 tackles for losses. Washington Township was 2-2 last season. Senior running back Jo’Nathan Silver averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season.
