Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Washington Township (0-0)
Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Washington Township (0-0)

Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Washington Township (0-0)

7 p.m. Thursday

Egg Harbor lost to Mainland 14-6 last week. EHT running back Ronald Vaughan rushed for 148 yards. Eagles sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon made 3.5 tackles for losses. Washington Township was 2-2 last season. Senior running back Jo’Nathan Silver averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season.

On August 27 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Mainland Regional Football for the season opener.
