Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Holy Spirit (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

These neighboring schools have not met since 2013. EHT opened with a 37-0 loss to Mainland Regional last Friday. Spirit beat Chereokee 34-31 in its season opener Saturday. Spirit is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Jahcere Ward ran for 170 yards in the win.

