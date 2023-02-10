EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ — Jamar Felder of Egg Harbor Township High School in Atlantic County took home second place in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. With only one month left to enter, don’t miss your chance to get your voice heard by thousands by creating original music with substance use prevention messages for the competition this year.

Jamar received a $3,000 music contract for winning second place and performed his original song on 95.9 FM’s Jersey Rock program and took the stage to perform at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Youth Summit.

In its 19th year, the Your Song! Your Voice! music competition is a great opportunity for teens to have a free platform to promote their music while inspiring other teens. It is open to any type of music genre or any musical style. It does not matter what kind of music you might be into; jazz, rock, reggae, R & B and more, The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) wants to hear Your Song! Your Voice!

It's not too late to enter, entries will be accepted through Sunday, March 5, 2023. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention.

The music competition is sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and 95.9 WRAT. A panel of judges will select a group of finalists whose songs will be showcased in the 19th annual virtual Prevention Concert on April 26, 2023.

Winners will be announced live on air, on 95.9 FM at the end of the Prevention Concert. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter the Your Song! Your Voice! music competition, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org or visit https://www.shoutdowndrugs.com/.