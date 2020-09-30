Egg Harbor City decided to hold the 2020 Halloween Parade this year on Friday, October 30. It requires keeping physical distance and wearing a cloth mask for people's safety during this virus time. The Cedar Creek High School band will march in the parade. There will be costumed walkers and floats. Line up at City Hall at 6:00 p.m. for costume and float judging. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.