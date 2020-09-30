 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor City
Egg Harbor City

EHC Halloween Parade gallery 12.JPG

Egg Harbor City decided to hold the 2020 Halloween Parade this year on Friday, October 30. It requires keeping physical distance and wearing a cloth mask for people's safety during this virus time. The Cedar Creek High School band will march in the parade. There will be costumed walkers and floats. Line up at City Hall at 6:00 p.m. for costume and float judging. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.

