Egg Harbor City reopening plan
At this time, we are planning on offering two options in September. This is all subject to change.
Option A: In-person Instruction: Monday through Friday at school from 8:30 – 12:30, remote component from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Option B: 100% Remote Instruction: Monday through Friday, 8:30 – 12:30, remote component from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Families who opt for Option A, do not need to do anything. In-person instruction is the default. Families who opt for Option B are required to register their child(ren) via the Google form that will also be posted today (see below). This is due by August 10th.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepjnwp_tDDh8yejuM8jp3Xd51ZyEEOGyMw8ngHlBYi3PXFdg/viewform
