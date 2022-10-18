Egg Harbor City receives grant to establish nature trail

HAMMONTON — Egg Harbor City was one of 15 South Jersey communities to receive an Atlantic City Electric Sustainable Communities grant at an awards ceremony held Sept. 30 at Hammonton Canoe Club.

Representatives of Atlantic City Electric and grant administrator Sustainable Jersey presented a total of $75,000 to municipalities for their work in environmental stewardship and resiliency. Grants were awarded for open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation and environmental conservation.

Egg Harbor City received $5,000 to establish a nature trail at City Lake Park. The project involves establishing markings along a 3-mile trail in the southeast section of the 400-acre park, a head-of-trail kiosk, signage, installation of rustic benches in a sandy clearing, planting trees and revegetating areas stripped away by ATV riding.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric’s Sustainable Communities Grants, visit AtlanticCityElectric.com.