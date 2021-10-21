EDWARD R. DURR

Party: Republican
Age: 58
Residence: Gloucester City
Political message: As a commercial truck driver, I consider myself to be “blue collar.” I believe in God. I am hard working, trusting and very loyal. I believe in fiscal responsibility, transparency, and lower taxes. I also support the 2nd Amendment.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today