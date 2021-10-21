 Skip to main content
EDWARD R. DURR
State Senate Legislative District 3 candidate Edward R. Durr

Party: Republican

Age: 58

Residence: Gloucester City

Political message: As a commercial truck driver, I consider myself to be “blue collar.” I believe in God. I am hard working, trusting and very loyal. I believe in fiscal responsibility, transparency, and lower taxes. I also support the 2nd Amendment.

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

