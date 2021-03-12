 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Horowitz, 81
0 comments

Edward Horowitz, 81

Edward Horowitz

Beloved father and grandfather died of COVID-19 on May 10. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Flyers and Eagles

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Harry James Sear, 65

Faces of the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 25, the first reported COVID-related death occurred in Cumberland County. Atlantic and Cape May county soon followed on April 2 and 4…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News