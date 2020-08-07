Egg Harbor Township students return for the first day of school Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Slaybaugh Elementary School.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Faced with uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, New Jersey school officials are charging ahead, preparing plans for in-person education in the fall to meet state deadlines.

“‘It’s not a time to panic, it’s a time to prepare’: That’s my line. But behind the scenes, personally, it’s probably one of the most complicated puzzles to have to piece together ever in my career,” said Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio.

New Jersey’s nearly 600 public school districts were required to submit plans by early August for reopening classrooms to students in the fall. The plans are based off broad guidance provided by the Department of Education at the end of July that includes a mandatory component of some in-person education.

Gruccio said that as a school official, she always wants to have a definitive answer on how to reopen but knows that in this case, it’s not possible.

“There’s really no clear research to lean on. There’s changing and evolving information every day … so that’s the frustrating piece. But when I sit back and I look at it overall, it’s not just me, it’s all over,” she said. “This is new to everybody. We’re in a pandemic. There’s no immediate answers even with the virus itself.”

The state’s “Road Back” guidance includes stipulations for wearing masks and social distancing, but gives districts great flexibility in determining exactly how to reopen.

Since the end of June, Gov. Phil Murphy has issued several clarifications on the guidance and, most recently, during his Monday COVID-19 response briefing, said masks must be worn by all students while in school, unless doing so would cause physical harm, and said considerations must be made for those with special needs.

In South Jersey, most district plans include students returning to the building two days a week with the remainder virtual, according to a Press of Atlantic City survey of districts in the region.

The kindergarten-through-12th grade districts of Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton, Buena, Pleasantville, Vineland, Millville, Barnegat, Ocean City, Wildwood and Middle Township have all announced plans for students to be split into two groups, attending two days a week of in-person instruction and three days of virtual instruction, as well as the option for virtual-only instruction as mandated by the state.

The districts all include one all-virtual day where deep cleaning will occur.

Pinelands Regional, a seventh-through-12th grade district, and Cumberland Regional, a ninth-through-12th grade district, have announced similar plans.

At Lower Cape May Regional, a seventh-through-12th grade district, students will start the first two weeks at one day in person before moving to two days of in-person learning, with the remainder virtual.

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, which operates Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools, has planned a rotation between two cohorts of students each day, taking off every ninth day for deep cleaning.

Despite having schedules in place, many challenges remain for districts.

During a roundtable discussion with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber last week, Atlantic County Superintendent of Schools Robert Bumpus said a huge component of going back to school this fall will be ensuring connectivity and the technological savvy of families in order to be successful at remote learning — a lesson learned by the state during the spring, when all districts went to remote learning.

“Atlantic County is one of the lowest socioeconomic counties in the state. It rivals Cumberland County, Salem County and even some poverty up in the north,” Bumpus said. “What that really meant as far as capabilities in a virtual world was whether or not the students had those capabilities as far as connectivity.”

Bumpus also said accommodating social distancing will be “a major challenge” in reopening classrooms.

In a meeting Monday when the Hammonton Board of Education approved its plan for reopening, Superintendent Robin Chieco noted that the district is still trying to determine how to handle its substitutes.

“There is going to be a shortage of staff. That’s across the state; every district in the state is dealing with this. Our biggest concern is having substitutes and sharing them amongst other districts,” Chieco said, adding they need to weigh the costs and benefits. “That’s a problem in terms of keeping our cohorts together. Yes, we do realize there’s going to be a need for additional staff members.”

Gruccio said a big challenge in Egg Harbor Township is going to be bandwidth, especially as students and teachers all log on to the district’s system simultaneously.

She said other unknowns are how to complete kindergarten assessments during virtual learning — a process completed in the first week of school to determine a student’s educational level and place them in the appropriate classroom.

Parking at the high school for seniors, and other transportation concerns like bus routes, are still being figured out as well.

Egg Harbor Township is taking away some lessons from the spring, Gruccio said.

“What we learned was we need to really maximize our time a little bit better for students to be engaged. While we appreciate that we had the opportunity to engage with students virtually, we need to provide a clearer structure for them to follow,” Gruccio said. “We’ll be spending the week doing that, taking the experiences from the spring and building a bigger, better virtual learning experience for all.”

