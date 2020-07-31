Teachers in Atlantic County are calling on the governor to halt plans for a return to in-person education this fall in favor of all-remote learning.
In a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy, the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations on Friday urged that schools in Atlantic County be opened for remote learning only until it was safe to reopen in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As educators, parents, and members of our communities, we want to return to school as we know it. But, the truth is, right now, that's not possible,” the letter begins. “Major League Baseball made it two days, and schools should look to this as what will happen when schools open. Regardless of the steps taken to mitigate the spread, COVID-19 will spread in schools and communities. It's not a question of if or when; the question is: how bad it will be?”
The letter comes as school districts across the state are preparing plans to reopen in some fashion for the new school year after spending last spring closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Students in the township could return to school two days a week for ha…
In June, the state Department of Education released a 100-page guidance on how schools should plan to reopen that included capacity limits, a mandate for teachers and staff to wear masks, and students to wear masks when maintaining 6-feet distance was not possible, as well as other precautions.
Since then, the state has amended its guidance to mandate that districts offer all-remote options for students and on how districts should respond to students and staff presenting symptoms of the virus.
TRENTON — All students must have the option to learn remotely in the fall, and schools must …
A bill introduced on Wednesday in the state Assembly would delay in-person instruction until at least Oct. 31, although Murphy has continued to advocate for some in-person learning, citing equity issues.
The Atlantic County Education Association is a subset of the New Jersey Education Association and represents 6,532 active and 885 retired members.
President Barbara Rheault, who also serves as the chairwoman of New Jersey Education Association Working Conditions Committee, said that the county association has the support of many of the local education association presidents, although some are waiting to hear their own district’s plans.
The letter calls for a staged reopening like the state is using in order to ensure safety. New Jersey, which has seen its overall number of COVID-19 cases decline, paused in stage 2 of its reopening process at the end of June as cases began to surge in other parts of the country.
Even if schools reopen to in-person education in September, some parents in South Jersey say…
“Just yesterday, Atlantic County along with Burlington, Mercer and Camden counties were added by FEMA to the list of 98 (emerging COVID) hotspots out of 30 states in the nation,” Rheault said, referring to a news report Thursday about a memo from the Department of Homeland Security. “So we’re extremely concerned that we’re planning to do reopening when we haven’t even contained a virus.”
Atlantic County teachers are not alone in their call for remote learning. Last week, Anthony Rosamilia, the president of the Essex County Education Association sent a letter to state leaders and elected officials requesting remote learning in the fall be mandated. Both South Brunswick and Willingboro school districts have submitted plans for all remote learning to the state.
Rheault said that there will be a meeting Saturday with all the county education association presidents to discuss the idea further.
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
071420_nws_buenagrad
071420_nws_buenagrad
071420_nws_buenagrad
071420_nws_buenagrad
071420_nws_buenagrad
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Ocean City 2020 graduation
Ocean City 2020 graduation
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
071020_nws_wwgrad
071020_nws_wwgrad
071020_nws_wwgrad
071020_nws_wwgrad
071020_nws_wwgrad
nws_prepgrad
nws_prepgrad
nws_prepgrad
nws_prepgrad gallery
nws_prepgrad gallery
nws_prepgrad gallery
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
070920_nws_capetechgrad
070920_nws_capetechgrad
070920_nws_capetechgrad
070920_nws_capetechgrad
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
070920_nws_gamigrad
070920_nws_gamigrad
070920_nws_gamigrad
070920_nws_gamigrad
070920_nws_gamigrad
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020
Atlantic City High School graduation July 8, 2020
Atlantic City High School graduation July 8, 2020
Atlantic City High School graduation July 8, 2020
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
070820_nws_middlegrad
070820_nws_middlegrad
070820_nws_middlegrad
070820_nws_middlegrad
070820_nws_middlegrad
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
061720_nws_millvillegrad
061720_nws_millvillegrad
061720_nws_millvillegrad
061720_nws_millvillegrad
Vineland Grad
Vineland Grad
Vineland Grad
Vineland Grad
Vineland Grad
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
hammonton (39)
hammonton (30)
hammonton (28)
hammonton (43)
061620_nws_lowergrad
061620_nws_lowergrad
061620_nws_lowergrad
061620_nws_lowergrad
061620_nws_lowergrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
060820_gal_spirit (5).jpeg
060820_gal_spirit (2).jpeg
060820_gal_spirit (9).jpeg
Visit The Press of Atlantic City Graduation Central for all of the latest on this year's Class of 2020 including photos, top students, speech …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.