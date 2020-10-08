 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student at Holy Spirit High School tests positive for COVID-19, officials confirm
0 comments
top story

Student at Holy Spirit High School tests positive for COVID-19, officials confirm

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

A student at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The school coordinated closely with public health officials from the Atlantic County Department of Health and Human Services to determine the best next steps,” Principal Tom Farren said in an email. “Thanks to the school guidelines enacted to reopen the school this fall, we were able to determine through contact tracing who this student might have come in contact with while on campus.”

Students who had contact with the infected pupil were transferred to remote learning for two weeks as a precaution, Farren said.

The principal said at all times students, faculty and staff wear masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to all state, federal and diocesan guidelines regarding the pandemic.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News