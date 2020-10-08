Student at Holy Spirit High School tests positive for COVID-19, officials confirm

A student at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.
“The school coordinated closely with public health officials from the Atlantic County Department of Health and Human Services to determine the best next steps,” Principal Tom Farren said in an email. “Thanks to the school guidelines enacted to reopen the school this fall, we were able to determine through contact tracing who this student might have come in contact with while on campus.”
Students who had contact with the infected pupil were transferred to remote learning for two weeks as a precaution, Farren said.
The principal said at all times students, faculty and staff wear masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to all state, federal and diocesan guidelines regarding the pandemic.
