Freshmen students moving into Stockton University Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, the first of three days of move-in for the first-year students. Total about 2,300 moving in, about a third less than usual because of COVID state regulations and students opting to stay home. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Anthony Triola help Madison Martinez, 19 of Roselle Park, NJ freshmen student moving into Stockton University on Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, the first of three days of move-in for the first-year students. Total about 2,300 moving in, about a third less than usual because of COVID state regulations and students opting to stay home. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Maram Ali, 20 of Haddon Township freshmen students moving into Stockton University on Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, the first of three days of move-in for the first-year students. Total about 2,300 moving in, about a third less than usual because of COVID state regulations and students opting to stay home. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Maram Ali, 20, of Haddon Township, Camden County, moves in Thursday.
Bill and Margaret Mason help daughter Kelley, 18, of Manhattan, New York, move into Stockton University on Thursday in Galloway Township. Students could only bring up to two people to help them.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Eager freshmen waited in line alone, masks on and spaced 6 feet apart from one another outside the Sports Center at Stockton University.
“I’m kind of nervous, but everyone seems nice,” said Kiomarys Moya, 19, of Wildwood, after checking in with staff.
About 300 freshmen living on campus in both Atlantic City and Galloway Township began moving into their dorm rooms Thursday at Stockton, the first of three move-in days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, Stockton will welcome 2,200 students across all grade levels to live on campus this year, about a third fewer than last year. The college plans to offer about 64% of its classes remotely, 10% in person and the remainder hybrid.
The atmosphere for freshmen move-in day was calmer than in previous years, as many of the activities and much of the hustle and bustle had to be cut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were only allowed to bring two people to help them move in. Student helpers were cut back drastically, and freshmen were given appointment times to arrive to keep the flow of traffic to a minimum.
A DJ blasted music curated by students ahead of their arrival, and members of the student transition team, TALONS (Transition Activity Leaders of New Students), greeted the new students at the door.
“For the students, they’re still pretty excited,” said TALONS representative “Yesi” Pacheco Pacheco, 21, of Mount Holly, Burlington County, who held up a sign reading, “I Will Support You,” as students arrived. “The mood is still definitely different from previous years.”
Lorenzo Donohue, 20 of West Caldwell, Essex County, is one of the head students for the TALONS program and spent the morning in Atlantic City before coming to the Galloway campus. He said the new students had a lot of questions but quickly settled in.
“After just a small conversation, I’ve never seen students so happy to be a part of Stockton. It was really eye-opening to see how important this place is to people who really aren’t even students yet,” Donohue said.
Bryan Mutz, 18, of Rockaway Township, Morris County, said moving into college during a pandemic was “obviously” not how he imagined his college career would start, but he always wanted to go away to school.
“I figured I’m going to have to get used to it,” he said about living on campus with social distancing regulations in place. “It really came down to what my professors were doing with their classes.”
Khanya Martin, 18, of Mays Landing, said she knew she wasn’t moving far from home but was looking forward to her first experience on her own.
“I’m excited,” said Martin, who brought along her mom, Hameda, and sister Imani to help her move in. “I feel safe as long as everybody has their masks on and follows the guidelines. I think everything is going to be OK.”
Her mother said she felt comfortable with what the college had done to prepare for reopening its campuses amid the pandemic.
“I’m happy she’s not too far away,” Hameda Martin said. “I’m looking forward to her having the experience on campus.”
“We’re so used to this now,” she said about the COVID-related restrictions.
Stockton’s Director of Student Transition Ana Rodriguez said that despite the virus, the college made an effort to make move-in day exciting for the new students, including a new social media campaign called #StocktonUandIWill. The new students were asked to fill out a sign making a pledge, like studying harder or obtaining a certain GPA, and take a photo that they can post to social media with the hashtag.
“It encourages students to set goals at the beginning of their college career,” Rodriguez said. “These are all things we as mentors will hold them accountable to.”
In four years, the TALONS team plans to create a montage of these photos so students can look back on them and see whether they achieved their goals.
