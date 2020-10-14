Stockton University to host panel on fall tourism, impact of COVID-19 on summer season

Stockton University is hosting a panel later this month to discuss fall tourism and the impact of COVID-19 on the summer season.

The Jersey Shoreview webinar, hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University, will run from from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to a news release from the school.

Anthony Catanoso, president and principal owner of Steel Pier in Atlantic City, will serve as moderator.

Panelists will be:

Michael Brennan, executive chef at Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point

Vicki Clark, IOM, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce

Oliver Cooke, associate professor of economics at Stockton University and editor of the South Jersey Economic Review

Jim Ziereis, vice president hotel sales, Tropicana Atlantic City.

The panelists will also address emerging trends affecting the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries in the region, with special focus on the impact of COVID-19, officials said.