Stockton University to host panel on fall tourism, impact of COVID-19 on summer season

Stockton University is hosting a panel later this month to discuss fall tourism and the impact of COVID-19 on the summer season.
The Jersey Shoreview webinar, hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University, will run from from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to a news release from the school.
Anthony Catanoso, president and principal owner of Steel Pier in Atlantic City, will serve as moderator.
Panelists will be:
- Michael Brennan, executive chef at Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point
- Vicki Clark, IOM, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce
- Oliver Cooke, associate professor of economics at Stockton University and editor of the South Jersey Economic Review
- Jim Ziereis, vice president hotel sales, Tropicana Atlantic City.
The panelists will also address emerging trends affecting the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries in the region, with special focus on the impact of COVID-19, officials said.
“This has certainly been a year like no other,” said Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of LIGHT. “Our experts will share how the Jersey Shore is coping and how the industry can safely continue to welcome visitors into the fall and holiday season.”
The event is free and open to the public online. Register through the website at stockton.edu/light.
