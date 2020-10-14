Stockton to host panel on fall tourism, impact of COVID-19 on summer

Stockton University will host a panel discussion this month on fall tourism and the impact of COVID-19 on the summer.

The Jersey Shoreview webinar, hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton, will run from from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to a news release from the school.

Anthony Catanoso, president and principal owner of Steel Pier in Atlantic City, will serve as moderator.

Panelists will be:

Michael Brennan, executive chef at Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point

Vicki Clark, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce

Oliver Cooke, associate professor of economics at Stockton and editor of the South Jersey Economic Review

Jim Ziereis, vice president hotel sales, Tropicana Atlantic City

The panelists also will address emerging trends affecting the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries in the region, with special focus on the impact of the coronavirus, officials said.

“This has certainly been a year like no other,” said Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of LIGHT. “Our experts will share how the Jersey Shore is coping and how the industry can safely continue to welcome visitors into the fall and holiday season.”

The event is free and open to the public online. Register at stockton.edu/light.

