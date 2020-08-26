One hundred years ago, on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified to legally guarantee American women the right to vote.
A pop-up exhibit produced by the National Archives that depicts the long battle suffragists fought to get that right is on display at Stockton University’s Campus Center in Galloway Township and the John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City.
Political science professor Linda Wharton helped bring the display to Stockton.
“Women were not ‘given’ the right to vote,” Wharton said. “It came about after decades of struggle and political advocacy. They fought for it by lobbying, picketing, holding hunger strikes and parades. We can best honor our suffrage foremothers by exercising our right to vote this fall.”
Wharton said most people don’t realize the diversity of women involved in the movement.
“There is a tendency to think it was all white women, and that is not the case,” she said. “Black women and other women of color were key leaders in the suffrage struggle in the face of racist efforts by other suffragists to exclude them. The exhibit features a section on Black women who banded together to fight for the right to vote.”
The work started by those who fought for the 19th Amendment is continued today by those fighting for the Equal Rights Amendment, section one of which states that the “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The ERA was co-written by New Jersey native Alice Paul. Paul, born in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, led the National Women’s Party and first introduced the amendment in 1923. Almost 50 years later, in 1972, the proposed 27th Amendment passed the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and was sent to the states for ratification.
In January of this year, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA. The minimum number of states to make it a law finally being reached, the fight returns to Congress to defeat a ratification deadline originally set for 1982.
Stockton will continue its focus on equal rights during its Constitution Day lecture at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Julie Chi-hye Suk, author of “We, the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment” and visiting professor of law at Yale University, will give a lecture via Zoom. The lecture will be open to the public.
Those interested can register here.
The pop-up exhibit will be open to the public through Election Day, Nov. 3. The display can be seen Monday through Friday in Galloway from 7 a.m to 5:30 p.m. and in Atlantic City from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Masks are required inside.
