Stockton Atlantic City, Phase II, is back on.
About $4.6 million in funding for the second phase of the university’s Atlantic City campus reappeared Tuesday in the governor’s 2021 budget address after being cut in the spring as the state responded to fiscal uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the allocation must still survive the budgetary approval process before making its way to Stockton University.
“I feel pretty comfortable that it will go through, but listen, I don’t know what tomorrow will bring,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said Tuesday following Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget address.
Kesselman thanked the governor and state legislative leaders for their support, as well as the support of the local legislators and state representatives who have supported the college's expansion in Atlantic City.
“I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the budget today given the constraints under which the governor is working," he said.
Kesselman was cautious not to get ahead of himself, as he has seen the funding come and go several times in the past year and a half — first approved in June 2019, then held in sequester for several months, released in January, and then axed altogether in April when the pandemic hit this spring.
“I’ve been pretty consistent that this was necessary in order for us to move forward, but I was also mindful that this was an extremely difficult budget year,” Kesselman said.
Stockton Phase II will be a
$64 million, 400-bed dormitory across from O’Donnell Park in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood, complementing the approximately 500-bed dormitory and three-story academic building that opened in fall 2018 as part of Phase I.
The project, being designed and constructed by AC Development Corp., was approved by Stockton’s Board of Directors in May 2019. Once the funding was released by the state in the winter, a groundbreaking was scheduled for late March, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Kesselman said the expansion project has many supporters because it is important to the overall economic expansion of Atlantic City.
"This is one of those important initiatives that I think everyone agrees needs to happen," he said.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Nicole Ciccone staff member of Stockton University campus
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Darnley Rosius puts up posters reminding students and staff to practice social distancing Tuesday.
. PressofAC.com
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Chairs that cannot be spaced 6 feet apart are covered in tape to restrict access.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University staff load up hand sanitizer dispensers Tuesday at the Galloway Township campus. The university has more than 400 new hand sanitizing stations, bringing the total to 600, and more than 50,000 canisters of sanitizing wipes for classrooms and other common areas.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Darnley Rosius, left, and Nicole Ciccone put up social distancing posters Tuesday around Stockton's Galloway Township campus.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
'Essentially, we want everybody safe, but at the same time, we want the students to have a college experience.'
CYNTHIA GOVE, Stockton University's project manager of facilities and operations
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
