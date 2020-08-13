Brigschool Reopen

Bonnie Marino, left, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, and Kathleen Fox, principal of the Brigantine Community School, look over Plexiglas dividers Tuesday at the school.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The state departments of Health and Education are answering a call from educators across New Jersey to put in place health metrics that would help districts make decisions when they open this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, as Gov. Phil Murphy announced a change in reopening guidelines that allows for schools to start remotely if health and safety standards cannot be met, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli indicated the state would soon release clearer guidance for schools.

According to the guidance, released Thursday afternoon, the Department of Health has divided the state into six regions, similar to how it conducts flu surveillance. Depending on the community risk and transmission, each region will be assigned one of four color-coded categories: green, yellow, orange and red.

“Where a region falls in the color-coding categories is based on three criteria that are scored numerically and updated weekly: the number of cases in the past week, the percent positivity in the past week, syndromic surveillance in the past week. This regionalized system will provide a view of transmission more locally and help inform decisions on the ground,” Persichilli said Wednesday.

The region risk levels will be updated each week, beginning this week, on the state's COVID-19 website and sent to local health officials.

Persichilli said Wednesday the risk levels of green, yellow and orange require staff and students to stay home when they're sick or if they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, and school administrators to be notified of that illness. Among other things, the guidance will provide information about the length of school exclusion, the role of testing and the steps to take to respond to suspected and known positive students in schools.

When regions are in the very high-risk category of red, it is recommended they implement fully remote learning.

Although the state had released its "Road Back" plan with in June with minimum standards for districts to reopen this fall, specific health guidance has been sought by educators, school leaders and educational organizations over the past few weeks.

In a joint statement this week, leaders of the New Jersey School Boards Association, the New Jersey Education Association and the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association called for an all-remote start across the state for school this fall, citing the need for further health guidance.

“We have repeatedly asked for universal statewide health standards, which have not been provided. Despite the tireless efforts of all school stakeholders, districts have struggled to meet even the minimum standards that were provided. Inadequate levels of funding, staffing, equipment and facilities will result in inequities in the level of safety afforded to all New Jersey students,” the letter states.

The New Jersey School Boards Association on Thursday applauded the much-sought-after recommendations and said it would be reviewing them once they're made available.

“NJSBA has been seeking strong, universal health and safety protocols from the New Jersey Department of Health to guide school districts in their operations during the pandemic,” reads a post on the association's website.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments