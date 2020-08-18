Carousel New Jersey education icon

TRENTON — Another state lawmaker is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to move to all remote-learning for the start of the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego (D-Atlantic, Burlington and Camden) wrote to Murphy “on behalf of parents, teachers and administrators around the state who are deeply concerned” about balancing the needs of all stakeholders and safety.

Murphy announced last week that school districts could begin all-remote after first requiring that they offer some in-person option.

“School districts have spent months planning for opening in September, but the last minute changes in rules and regulations have left them scrambling to comply,” Addiego wrote in the letter.

Download PDF Addiego Letter to Governor

Addiego’s call follows similar ones from state legislators, as well as the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations, and a joint letter from the New Jersey Education Association, the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association and the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

“None of this has been easy, but I do not want New Jersey to be a second Georgia,” Addiego wrote, referencing the reports of thousands of students being quarantined and some schools closing after returning to in-person education earlier this month while the state is still reeling from the effects of the novel coronavirus.

A bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-Essex and Morris), Assemblyman Ralph Caputo (D-Essex) and Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer and Middlesex) would require school districts to provide virtual or remote instruction for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year until at least the end of October, with certain exceptions for special education services. It would also permit districts to delay the start of the school year.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Assemblyman James Kennedy (D-Middlesex, Somerset and Union) and Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D-Bergen). It has also received support from Assemblywomen Pamela Lampitt (D-Burlington and Camden) and Joann Downey (D-Monmouth).

In an op-ed in New Jersey Spotlight this week, Murphy resisted a blanket approach for school districts across the state.

“There is no one-size-fits-all plan for this very difficult situation. The simple fact that New Jersey is home to nearly 600 public school districts — more districts than we have municipalities — plus charter and Renaissance schools, nonpublic and parochial schools, and other specialized places of learning proves this point,” Murphy wrote.

Asked for their thoughts on the return to school, other South Jersey legislators also weighed in. Sen. Michael Testa (R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic) said is concerned about the potential effects of an all-remote learning experience for students.

"I've been hearing from parents nonstop that their kids need to get back into the classroom this fall," Testa said. "While our teachers are doing their best to quickly adapt to virtual learning, it's clear on many levels that students are at risk of a lost year of education if they can't return to school.

"Just as concerning for many parents is the potential loss of socialization associated with regular classroom interactions if students are limited to seeing each other through virtual meetings. That's why it's so concerning that Gov. Murphy appears to be changing his tune on the importance of classroom education and slowly paving the way for schools to remain closed this September."

Testa's 1st District colleagues in the Assembly, Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, both said they also want to see in-person learning.

"We have to make sure all our children are receiving the best education possible and remote learning fails in that goal,” said McClellan (R-Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic). “The digital divide is hurting our kids in urban and rural areas, too. Let’s not forget all the hardworking parents who now need to find child care. They don’t need another added expense in this economy.”

“Some children work better in an in-person learning environment, and continuing to push remote learning without actually referring to the data is just plain wrong,” added Simonsen (R-Cape May). “We are hindering the learning process of our students, especially those with disabilities. Parents with children who need special education understand the need to make sure their child is given in-person education. But Murphy and his administration frankly don’t care what they think.”

