Children in several South Jersey schools will attend school virtually this fall, reversing the districts’ earlier plans to start the school year with hybrid learning.
The Atlantic City, Pleasantville, and Egg Harbor Township boards of education voted Tuesday night to approve the start of the 2020-21 school year fully remote during their respective meetings.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bridgeton School District also released a plan for an all-remote start until Oct. 13, when its hybrid plan would kick into gear.
Millville Superintendent Tony Trongone said his district will have a remote start to the school year, as well, with a return to some in-person learning after Oct. 8.
The news comes one week after Gov. Phil Murphy announced schools in New Jersey would have the option for an all-remote start to the school year amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The K-12 districts are among the first in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties to move to an all-remote start for the school year. Egg Harbor Township, Millville, Pleasantville and Atlantic City had previously announced plans for hybrid learning with students attending school remotely for part of the week.
“Keeping our students and staff safe will always be our top priority. Considering the constant changes and the fluidity of information regarding COVID-19, our district has worked hard to implement a plan to safely introduce in-person and virtual learning,” Bridgeton Superintendent Keith Miles Jr. wrote in a message to families and posted on the district website.
In announcing its intention to switch, Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said administrators began to “navigate with blindfolds on” in creating the district reopening plan, and continued to receive conflicting information from the state on standards for schools to reopen.
“We have eight days left of summer, I can’t wait any longer for guidance. We are too big of a school district,” Gruccio said. “It’s time to take control of what I can control, and that is remote learning for all.”
Egg Harbor Township School District plans to return to hybrid learning on Oct. 26.
Atlantic City Board of Education President John Devlin said the district’s decision to switch its restart plan was recent as administrators realized, among other concerns, they could not meet some of the ventilation standards set by the state.
“The bar that the governor set was so high and when it came down to it, we have one of the oldest schools if not the oldest school in New Jersey. We just couldn’t comply with the sanction,” Devlin said, referring to its Brighton Avenue School, which was constructed in the 1800s.
Atlantic City’s newest plan will have students return to school buildings at the end of the first marking period in November, Superintendent Barry Caldwell said. Devlin said if the district decides it is able to bring students back earlier, it can make that transition within a few days.
He said the district was able to complete a one-to-one Chromebook initiative in the spring for students, and ensure internet access for families, which made the all-remote start possible.
“We give our staff and our administration a hard time during budget season, but it’s times like this we’re kind of happy that we spent the money,” Devlin said.
In addition to the ventilation standards, the district had concerns about its ability to keep students safe, how it would safely handle transportation, and the age of its staff, of whom 50% are considered high-risk in relation to the virus. Devlin said he will support the plan, although he is not in favor of all-remote education.
“I think at this point, it’s the best call,” he said.
Several other districts in New Jersey also have announced plans to go all-virtual including Elizabeth, Camden, Newark and Long Branch. Galloway and Hamilton Townships, which both announced hybrid plans for education this fall, voted Monday to delay the start of school for students until Sept. 14.
In other school business, the Atlantic City school board approved the hiring of former board member Constance Days-Chapman as vice principal at Atlantic City High School. Days-Chapman previously worked as an administrator in the Pleasantville School District. She is replacing Stephen Brown who died in May.
