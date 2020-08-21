GLASSBORO — Members of Rowan University’s class of 2024 began to move in to their dorms on campus Friday, one of the first area colleges to welcome students back for the fall semester.
While several colleges announced plans for all remote learning in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowan is planning to offer some in-person learning although most classes will be virtual. The college said that there are enhanced health and safety measures are in effect across campus.
This year’s freshman class is expected to top 2,400 students.
Unlike previous freshman move-in days, this year students will arrive by appointment through Sunday in two-hour time blocks, 30 students at one time. Students were allowed only two helpers to assist them in moving their belongings.
Approximately 5,000 students will live in Rowan’s residence halls this semester, which is about 70 percent of campus capacity.
