Rowan University students will get a break on costs for the upcoming academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school’s Board of Trustees approved a 10% overall reduction in tuition and fees from the planned rate for the 2020-21 academic year, according to an email to employees from university President Ali A. Houshmand.
The reduction comes “in response to the extraordinary economic impact” and the financial distress of the pandemic, according to the email.
“In fall 2019, our Trustees approved a 2.25% raise in the tuition and fees to $14,376 for the Academic Year 2020-2021,” according to the email. “Seeing the impact the pandemic was having on our students’ finances, the Board today passed a resolution reducing the tuition and fees for Academic Year 2020-2021 to $12,938.40, a 10% overall reduction and an approximate $1,438 savings this coming year for undergraduate students. The University will also reduce out-of-state undergraduate tuition and fees an equal dollar amount, from $23,408 to $21,970.40.”
