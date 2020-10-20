Reina to be new superintendent of Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District

James M. Reina has been approved as the new superintendent of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.

Reina, who is currently the principal at Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township, will succeed John Keenan, who will retire Dec. 31.

The Greater Egg Board of Education hired the New Jersey School Boards Association to help complete the search for a superintendent of the district that includes Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools.

According to a news release, Reina has worked in the district since 2001 as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. He is in his 16th year as an administrator for the district, and 12th as a principal.

Also in the release, Reina spoke of the challenges facing so many people during these difficult times, but he believes there also exists a great opportunity for teaching and learning to evolve as the school community moves forward with the new skills and abilities they have developed. He said he looks forward to seeking feedback from the community.

Reina completed a bachelor's degree in history at Rowan University in 2001 and a master's degree in school administration in 2005 from the same school. His is married to Christine Reina and has two daughters.