TRENTON — A five-bill package to create more mental health services for New Jersey students was introduced this week in the state Assembly by Majority Leader Louis Greenwald.
The package is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential negative impact on students, Greenwald said.
“Social isolation during the pandemic, particularly while stay-at-home orders were in place, resulted in too many students battling mental health issues, including depression and anxiety,” said Greenwald, D-Camden, Burlington. “A study reveals students’ mental health struggles will continue even after we begin the return to normalcy. Educators and other school employees are uniquely qualified to begin early intervention efforts because they are equipped to identify early signs of mental health issues.”
The package of bills would establish a grant program encouraging local districts to partner with colleges to train school-based mental health services providers; create a “Student Wellness Grant Program” within the New Jersey Department of Education to provide grants that support school districts in implementing school-based programs and practices; require the New Jersey Department of Children and Families to give priority to certain school districts with student mental health counseling centers in awarding grants; establish a “Student Mental Health Task Force”; and permit certain mental health professionals working in schools to refer or help facilitate referral of students to private counselors.
The New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association said it supports the bill.
"The uncertainties of this pandemic have directly impacted the lives of New Jersey’s children, raising anxiety levels in students of all ages. As principals plan to welcome back our students this fall, a top issue on our minds is their health and well-being, both physically and mentally,” said Debra Bradley, director of government relations for the Principals and Supervisors Association, adding the bill package "will give us the tools needed to increase school-based mental health services."
