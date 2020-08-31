As the 2020-21 school year begins and not all students are returning to their brick-and-mortar buildings this fall, The Press of Atlantic City is inviting parents of school-aged children to submit photos of their students on their first day of school, whether in person or remote.
Photos can be submitted for consideration to be included in our online gallery or a future print edition of the paper. Visit pressofac.com/photosubmissions and complete the form. Be sure to include your student’s name, grade, school and date of their first day.
