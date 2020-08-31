First day of School of Smithville Elementary School

Smithville Elementary School had its 1st day of school on Thursday. Sept. 5, 2019

 Press archives

As the 2020-21 school year begins and not all students are returning to their brick-and-mortar buildings this fall, The Press of Atlantic City is inviting parents of school-aged children to submit photos of their students on their first day of school, whether in person or remote.

Photos can be submitted for consideration to be included in our online gallery or a future print edition of the paper. Visit pressofac.com/photosubmissions and complete the form. Be sure to include your student’s name, grade, school and date of their first day.

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments