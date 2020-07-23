Even if schools reopen to in-person education in September, some parents in South Jersey say that they will not be sending their children back out of concern for their safety as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
“My daughter is not going back to school until more things open. If the movie theater that seats 100 is still closed for safety, then why should I be OK sending my daughter to a school with over 1,000 kids and staff?” said Melissa Reichman, 37, of Mays Landing.
According to recent national polls, many American parents are split on the subject, finding there is no good answer on how to handle the issue of “Back to School.”
The
National Parents Union organization, which polled weekly between April and June, found that as of June 15, 54% of respondents believed schools should remain closed until they are certain there are no health risks. An Axios poll from mid-July showed 71% of parents perceived sending their children back to school in the fall was a risk to their health and well-being.
And a poll from
EdChoice in June found that more than one-third of respondents would choose an online-only option for their children’s education come September, while 25% were either "not that likely" or "not at all likely" to choose online or virtual learning.
Reichman, a mother a 16-year-old in high school and a 19-year-old in college, said that she was glad to hear about Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement Monday that parents can opt-out of in-person school in the fall even if their district decides to open, with guidance expected later this week.
Schools, which have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, were given the go-ahead to begin making reopening plans late last month after the Department of Education released its “Road Back” guide. The 100-page document included many mandatory social distancing and safety requirements as well as optional expanded measures to ensure the safe return to school, but allows each district the flexibility to make its own plan.
But last week, Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association union, expressed uncertainty over a return to the classroom as the virus continues to spread rapidly in other parts of the country. Blistan told NorthJersey.com on Friday she didn’t think schools would have enough time to plan. In an interview with New Jersey News Network, NJEA Secretary Steve Beatty said that there was also a concern about if enough teachers would return to school.
Parents locally cited varying reasons they do or don’t want to their children back in school buildings, including: health and safety concerns, educational outcomes, socialization, and an inability to work from home, or work from home and teach at the same time.
Antonella Marmo, 33, of the Smithville section of Galloway Township said she is sending her kids back to school “even if they are the only kids in the class.”
“This would be their first year for my kindergartener and pre-K. They are so excited to be in the bus, to go to school and make friends,” said Marmo, a mother of three. “Life has to go back to normal. We can’t have children in a bubble forever."
Stacy Lee Ng, 35, of Egg Harbor Township will also send her two school-aged children to school in the fall. She said she wants to see extra sanitization at the school buildings and more safety precautions.
“If a teacher witnesses a child who looks ill, send them home. Parents, as well, if your child is home and sick you should not send them to school. These are very simple common sense ways to prevent illnesses from spreading,” Ng said.
Kimberly Little of Egg Harbor Township said she will send her 10- and 13-year-old children back to school buildings if the option is available, but would prefer a hybrid plan with some at-home learning.
“I think remote learning improved as time went on but as I stated before, there is no replacement for in-person. It was difficult to hold my children to a set schedule when you had to work from home also,” Little said.
Melissa Allen, 32, of Egg Harbor Township said she is not comfortable sending her 5- and 6-year old children to school in the fall.
“I don't feel the schools can keep up with the demand of cleanliness with having so many young children in one area,” Allen said.
She said that although remote learning was difficult in the spring, she would rather continue that way, with some tweaks.
Shauna Schneeman, 25, of Folsom said she never “in a million years” thought she would do homeschooling with her two children, but, because of the pandemic, has pulled her son from the district and will handle his education in her own way.
Part of that decision was her experience with the the virtual learning provided by the district in the spring, which she said left too much uncertainty.
“It basically was parent taught, however we needed to answer to a teacher, do their activities when they wanted. I didn't know what the lesson plan was until 9 a.m. everyday, which to an early riser feels like the afternoon,” Schneeman said.
For Schneeman, the decision to home-school was made easier because she had already quit two of her jobs due to the pandemic.
Schneeman said that she doesn’t plan on making home-school a permanent replacement.
“As soon as the school goes back to normal, they will go back,” she said.
Empty places from Covid-19
Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City was quite Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Many employees wore masks at La Villita Farm Market, in Atlantic City, where the amount of customers allowed in was limited, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Many shoppers wore masks at La Villita Farm Market, in Atlantic City, where the amount of customers allowed in was limited, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Michigan Avenue at the Tanger Outlet, in Atlantic City was quite Wednesday, April 1, 2020 as most store were closed. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Strollers still walked the path near the Galloway Township Municipal Building, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The Imagination Station playground area was closed and off limits at the municipal area of Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The playground area was closed and off limits at the Roland Rogers School, in Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The baseball field was empty at the Reed Road School, in Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The playground area was closed and off limits at the Reed Road School, in Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Giana Flath, and her sister, Caterina, both of Galloway, work out in the bleachers at Absegami High School, where Giana is a student lacrosse player, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Giana Flath, and her sister, Caterina, both of Galloway, work out in the bleachers at Absegami High School, where Giana is a student lacrosse player, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Carol Findlay, of Englewood, and her son, Mbili, a student, wear masks before heading on to campus to pack up his belongings at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Carol described the campus as extremely quiet. “It’s quite depressing,” she said. “This is not how we anticipated his semester would end.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Carol Findlay, of Englewood, and her son, Mbili, a student, wear masks before heading on to campus to pack up his belongings at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Carol described the campus as extremely quiet. “It’s quite depressing,” she said. “This is not how we anticipated his semester would end.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The campus center that would normally be busy was almost empty at Stockton University, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Parking lots that would normally be busy are empty at Stockton University, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Sign announcing where people can get information concerning Covid-19 at Stockton University, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Tape lines the inside of the Atlantic City train station, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Police tape marks off the seating area inside the Atlantic City bus station.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Lines mark the sidewalk to promote social distancing outside the Salvation Army facility, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Lines mark the sidewalk to promote social distancing outside the Salvation Army facility, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Customers are instructed to form a line and keep their distance from each other Wednesday at La Villita Farm Market in Atlantic City. Tape lines outside show how far apart customers should stand.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited, as people stood outside the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited and people practiced social distancing at the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The restrictions are the result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The number of customers allowed to enter La Villita Farm Market was limited, as people stood outside the store in Atlantic City, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The Imagination Station playground area was closed and off limits at the municipal area of Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The Imagination Station playground area was closed and off limits at the municipal area of Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The Imagination Station Playground in Galloway Township is closed and off limits to children.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The Imagination Station playground area was closed and off limits at the municipal area of Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The playground area was closed and off limits at the Reed Road School, in Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The playground area was closed and off limits at the Reed Road School, in Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The playground area was closed and off limits at the Reed Road School, in Galloway Township, as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The parking lot was empty at the Roland Rogers School, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The parking lot was empty Wednesday at Roland Rogers Elementary School in Galloway Township.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The parking lot was empty at the Reed Road School, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Victoria Clarke and Alyssa DeStefan, both of Galloway, work out on the track at Absegami High School, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The two alumni used the school’s athletic facilities since their gyn closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Giana Flath, and her sister, Caterina, both of Galloway, work out in the bleachers at Absegami High School, where Giana is a student lacrosse player, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Empty parking lot outside of Absegami High School, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Carol Findlay, of Englewood, and her son, Mbili, a student, adjust their masks before heading on to campus to pack up his belongings at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Carol described the campus as extremely quiet. “It’s quite depressing,” she said. “This is not how we anticipated his semester would end.” (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
A sign on the door announces that the campus center is not open for business at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The campus center that would normally be alive with activity is almost empty at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The campus center that would normally be alive with activity is almost empty at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The campus that would normally be alive with activity is empty at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The campus center that would normally be alive with activity is almost empty at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
The campus center that would normally be alive with activity is almost empty at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Brian Otieno, a student from Kenya, sits alone in the campus center that would normally be alive with activity at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Brian Otieno, a student from Kenya, sits alone in the campus center that would normally be alive with activity at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Empty parking lot that would normally be full in front of the campus center at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Empty parking lot that would normally be full in front of the campus center at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Empty campus that would normally be full at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Empty parking lot that would normally be full at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
Empty parking lot that would normally be full at Stockton University, in Galloway Township, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Few cars could be found Tuesday in the parking lot of the Hamilton Commons shopping center, where all stores deemed nonessential are closed.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shuttered in South Jersey
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Marks on the floor of the Home Depot help with social distancing at the store, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The Ocean City beaches were closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Boardwalk, which the city has closed to the public to enforce social-distancing guidelines.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Entrances to the Ocean City Boardwalk were blocked after the boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Entrances to the Ocean City Boardwalk were blocked after the Boardwalk was closed as a result of COVID-19 precautions Tuesday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A police car patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed to pedestrians as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A police car patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed to pedestrians as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A sign asks people to practice social distancing along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A closed sign keeps pedestrians off the walkway along the Route 52 causeway connecting Somers Point and Ocean City.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A police car cruises though Central Square, where most store were closed, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Northfield Community School
The playground was empty at the Northfield Community School on March 31, after students were sent home for remote instruction for what would be the rest of the school year.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The playground was empty at the Northfield Community School, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Birch Grove Park was closed as a result of the Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A discarded latex glove lays in the parking lot of the Home Depot, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Linda’s Nails store was closed at the Consumer Square, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Atlantic County officials expect to turn the Hamilton Mall into a COVID-19 testing site.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press/
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Mannequins were the only figures visible at the closed Lane Bryant store, in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Mannequins were the only figures visible at the closed Lane Bryant store, in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Ross Dress for Less in Hamilton Commons is among those businesses closed by the state.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
COVID-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A sign on the door of the Hobby Lobby in Hamilton Township explains the store was ordered closed by the state in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
A few people still walked the Ocean City Boardwalk even though it was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Lone cyclist on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
The casino floor at Caesars Atlantic City has been closed since March 16.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Pleasant weather brought out a few strollers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
The beach was quite with the exception of a few lone strollers off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Pleasant weather brought out a few strollers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
A sign announces the closing of Caesars Atlantic City at the Boardwalk entrance.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Wet Willies sits idle, closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Resorts, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Margarittaville sits empty, closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Resorts off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Resorts Casino Hotel is closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Council Oak Fish sits empty, closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Hard Rock, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
The buds on trees were out but shoppers were not along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City,, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Sign on the Rebox store was similar to many along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, announcing that they are closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
With stores closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, it was a ghost town along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City,, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some ventured to the beach for a walk, at Albany Avenue, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some ventured to the beach for a walk, at Albany Avenue, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Noontime traffic was light along Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Noontime traffic was light along Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Joanne Imperatore, of Egg Harbor City, was wearing her mask but was still happy to be on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She said there would have been many more people on the Boardwalk on a pleasant day like today. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Joanne Imperatore, of Egg Harbor City, was wearing her mask but was still happy to be on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She said there would have been many more people on the Boardwalk on a pleasant day like today. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Kylie Kertz, of Egg Harbor City, was still feeding the cats that live under the Atlantic City Boardwalk Thursday for Alley Cat Allies, an organization that tends to the wild cats. The Bethesda, Maryland-based organization will continue to feed and care of community cats, according to founder and president Becky Robinson. "We have read nothing in any of the orders issued by various jurisdictions that prohibit on-going care and feeding of community cats," Robinson said. "To discontinue care and feeding to which the cats have grown accustomed would be to put them in grave danger." Thursday, March 26, 2020.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
The porte cochere at Resorts was empty with the casino hotel closed as a Covid-19 precaution, off North Carolina Avenue, off Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
A group of men walk on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
People wear masks while strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Cape May County Library
The Cape May County Library in Cape May City asks residents not to return their library books until after the library reopens.
Cape May Boardwalk
The Cape May Boardwalk is closed to traffic.
Cape May County Library - Cape May
The Cape May County library in Cape May City is closed until further notice.
Cape May Boardwalk
The Cape May Boardwalk is shut down to traffic.
