GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University has provided 100 art supply kits and printed art lessons to families with children in Atlantic City as a way to continue summer art programs for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskia Schmidt, Noyes director of education, assembled and delivered kits to the staff at the Brigantine Homes Community Center, Atlantic Marina Community Center, Atlantic City Free Public Library, Oceanside I Family Success Center and Oceanside II Family Success Center, according to a news release from the university. The kits included a sketchbook, markers and colored pencils.
“The pandemic has put a hold on our in-person community art activities,” Schmidt said in a statement. These art supply kits and educational art activities can provide a welcome respite from computer screens and time spent watching television.”
'Into the Forest' exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift shop manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points to a trail of clay snails on the wall inside the Into the Forest exhibit.
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage points to a tile mural made completely out of clay.
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points out clay tiles in a mural.
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points out clay tiles in a mural.
CJ FAIRFIELD/Staff Writer
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points out one of the clay flowers.
CJ FAIRFIELD / Staff Writer
None of the items on display are painted. The exhibit is composed entirely of polymer clay, an oven-baked modeling clay.
The ‘Into the Forest’ exhibit is on display until Jan. 2 and was put together with the help of 300 polymer clay artists worldwide.
