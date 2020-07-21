072220_nws_donation

Noyes Museum of Art Director of Education Saskia Schmidt, left, delivers art kits to Oceanside II Family Service Center Program Supervisor Atisha Herring.

 Stockton University / provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University has provided 100 art supply kits and printed art lessons to families with children in Atlantic City as a way to continue summer art programs for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskia Schmidt, Noyes director of education, assembled and delivered kits to the staff at the Brigantine Homes Community Center, Atlantic Marina Community Center, Atlantic City Free Public Library, Oceanside I Family Success Center and Oceanside II Family Success Center, according to a news release from the university. The kits included a sketchbook, markers and colored pencils.

“The pandemic has put a hold on our in-person community art activities,” Schmidt said in a statement. These art supply kits and educational art activities can provide a welcome respite from computer screens and time spent watching television.”

The Noyes also has posted seven short Noyes Art at Home art projects on its YouTube channel.

