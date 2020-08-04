TRENTON — The state Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 has been postponed due power and internet outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the Department of Education.
The meeting, which was scheduled to take place virtually beginning at 9 a.m., will be rescheduled for a later, to-be-announced date.
The new date will be posted at https://www.nj.gov/education/sboe/meetings/.
The posted agenda for the Aug. 5 meeting included appointments, certification of school districts under the New Jersey Quality Single Accountability Continuum (NJQSAC), readoption of the state rules for educational facilities, as well as publication in the New Jersey Register both the readoption with amendments pertaining to the transportation of students based on state laws passed in the wake of a fatal school bus crash two years ago and the readoption with amendments pertaining to adult education.
The agenda also included a resolution to extend the EdPTA qualifying scores for novice teachers to receive certification by an additional academic year.
