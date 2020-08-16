Carousel New Jersey education icon

The state’s association of school nurses has endorsed the governor’s executive order that reopens schools and allows for the possibility of an all-remote start to the school year.

“Giving schools extra time to ensure that health and safety protocols can be met before students and staff return to in-person learning is a positive move that will benefit the entire school community and help better manage the spread of COVID-19,” said Dorian Vicente, President of the New Jersey State School Nurses Association.

The endorsement follows a call earlier in the week from three of the state’s largest educational organizations, including the New Jersey Education Association, for Gov. Phil Murphy to delay in-person education in favor of an all-remote start. The NJEA, along with the state Principals and Supervisors Association and the state Association of School Administrators, also asked for clearer health guidance, which the executive order attempts to address.

Other concerns from educational advocates include a lack of adequate numbers of school nurses for the state’s 600 school districts, a staffing shortage that existed well before the pandemic.

The executive order and changes to the state’s “Road Back” school reopening guidance were announced on Wednesday along with a plan for reporting regional health metrics to help districts in determining COVID-19 health risks.

“The extra time will help districts procure critical supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and obtain much needed guidance from the State (NJDOH/NJDOE) about issues such as entry and exclusion criteria, health surveillance, guidelines for contact tracing, and to establish greater collaboration with local health departments,” Vicente said.

According to the nurses association, there are more than 2,200 school nurses in New Jersey. Certified school nurses are versed in communicable disease, surveillance, mitigation and work closely with students, staff, and school communities.

During a recent COVID-19 response briefing, Interim Department of Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer addressed the school nurse shortage.

"We've been working with the Nursing Association and trying to find ways to go outside the box to find additional support within our schools outside of the traditional school nurse certification. That's something we're working closely with the School Nurses Association, to help alleviate that shortage," Dehmer said.

This week an Education Law Center analysis showed “nearly 300 New Jersey public schools serving over 106,000 students had no assigned school nurse on staff, and another 13,000 students were in schools staffed by a nurse onsite less than full-time.”

“State education officials simply cannot allow any school to reopen that does not have at least one full-time nurse on staff,” said David Sciarra, Education Law Center Executive Director. “Nurses have always been essential in schools and are even more so in the pandemic. The NJDOE must identify the shortage of nurses across the state and launch an emergency initiative to recruit and deploy a full-time nurse in every school before in-person instruction can resume.”

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

