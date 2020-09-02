For the second year in a row, New Jersey’s education system ranked first in the country, according to an annual report released Wednesday by Education Week.
The “Quality Count 2020” report, which gave the nation an overall grade of C, ranked New Jersey as No. 1 with a B-plus. The report, in its 24th year, examines the nation’s K-12 school systems based on federal and state educational data points, and then ranks states on chance for success, school finance and K-12 achievement.
New Jersey officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy, were quick to promote the accolade Wednesday.
“Education Week on these rankings is the gold standard,” Murphy said during his COVID-19 pandemic response briefing, “and for the second year in a row, New Jersey can proudly call ourselves home to the very best public education system in the entire United States of America.”
Absecon will plead its case to an administrative law judge sometime next year in a bid to se…
Murphy credited the achievement to the state’s “commitment to partnering with our educational communities, to supporting our schools and communities, and to the tremendously talented professionals, the educators in front of our classrooms, as well as those in the administrative offices.”
“It’s an honor but not a surprise that our schools continue to rank number one in America,” New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan said of the new Education Week ranking. “Anyone who saw how NJEA members stepped up last spring to make sure students were still safe, fed and learning even after school buildings closed down knows that their dedication and professionalism is second to none.”
New Jersey scored a total of 87.3 out of 100 points. In the chance-for-success category, the Garden State earned a B-plus and ranked second. In school finance, New Jersey received an A-minus and ranked second. And for the K-12 achievement index, the state finished second with a grade of B.
Massachusetts ranked second overall with the only other B-plus grade at 86.7 out of 100 points. Although Massachusetts ranked first in the chance-for-success and K-12 achievement categories, in school finance it scored much lower at 10th, dropping its overall ranking.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.