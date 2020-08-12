School districts in New Jersey that need to offer remote-only learning this fall to open safely will have the option under new guidance announced Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

“This is not a change of course, this is a continuation of the process that we set up from the very start,” Murphy said during his COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday, which included an appearance from interim Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer. “We recognize that for some districts there are legitimate and document-able reasons why some of these core health and safety standards cannot be met on Day One.”

The announcement follows a call from leaders of three powerful statewide educational groups to stall in-person learning this fall in favor of all-remote as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country.

In a letter to Murphy released Tuesday night, Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators; Patricia Wright, executive director of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; and Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, wrote that it is “time to reluctantly acknowledge that goal” of opening schools safely in the fall “is simply not achievable.”

“Reopening schools for in-person instruction under the current conditions poses too great a risk to the health of students and schools staff. The question of whether and when to reopen for in-person instruction is first and foremost a public health decision that cannot be left in the hands of nearly 600 individual school districts. The stakes are too high, and the consequences of a wrong decision are too grave,” the letter reads.

Schools have been closed since mid-March under Murphy’s executive order declaring a public health emergency due to the pandemic.

The state’s 100-page “Road Back” guidance released at the end of June stipulated that schools must offer some in-person learning for students.

Murphy has since amended the guidance several times, including in July to add an option for parents to choose all-remote education. At the same time, Blistan had publicly stated she felt there were too many unknowns for schools to safely reopen, and some state legislators introduced a bill to require all-remote instruction until at least the end of October.

As of Friday, 422 districts had submitted reopening plans to the state for approval. Many of the plans call for two days of in-person learning and three days remote, although a handful of districts have submitted plans that offer five full days of in-person learning.

Some districts, like Willingboro, whose superintendent attended Wednesday's briefing, had already submitted remote-only plans for state approval.

According to the new guidance, districts that want to open remotely must submit both an anticipated date and a plan for reopening in-person.

New Jersey, one of the worst-hit states at the start of the pandemic, has shown dramatic improvement over the past four months, with a declining number of new positive cases, a percent positivity rate of 2.09% and a rate of transmission of .92.

State education leaders, in their letter to the governor, acknowledged New Jersey is performing better than other states but noted the virus continues to spread “particularly among the same young people who are scheduled to return to school in under four weeks.”

The letter also calls for universal statewide health standards, “which have not been provided,” and more consistent statewide guidance to address equity issues.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday the Department of Health and the Department of Education worked together to develop guidance for schools on health and safety, which “is being finalized and will be posted shortly.”

Local school officials react

Within minutes of the governor’s announcement Wednesday, Middle Township Superintendent David Salvo issued a statement on social media that his district, which serves K-12 students from Middle Township and some surrounding towns, will stay the course with its hybrid learning plan.

“Our plan balances the safety of our students and staff with the desire to return to school,” Salvo said.

Cape May County Administration Association President Christopher Armstrong, who is also the chief school administrator in North Wildwood, said the county’s superintendents met Wednesday regarding the changes to the Road Back guidance and will review and consult with the county Department of Health and state DOE.

“Cape May County districts will reconvene and coordinate efforts to make the best decisions for the students and staff of Cape May County,” Armstrong wrote in a statement on behalf of the organization.

In Cumberland County, Cumberland Regional High School Superintendent Steve Price said his district will consider its options once it knows how many teachers will return in the fall.

“We are happy to see Gov. Murphy has recognized that opening to in-person instruction may not be possible for all districts. We are still waiting to see if staffing will be possible once all our staff members find out when their children will be attending in-person at their respective schools. If we cannot safely deliver in-person instruction, we will choose to open remotely,” Price said.

In Ocean County, Beach Haven Superintendent Christopher Meyrick said his K-6 district — which is offering five full days of instruction in the fall — also plans to stay the course.

“We're thankful that he’s allowing us the autonomy to continue with our approach,” Meyrick said, noting the small district with one school building has the space to accommodate social distancing required to reopen safely. He said according to a district survey of parents, 90% want their children to return to the classroom.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said Wednesday it will continue with its plans to offer fall athletics regardless of schools being in-person.

“Schools — including those offering only virtual instruction — will have the option of participating in interscholastic athletics, although we certainly respect the decision of any school or athlete choosing not to participate. We remain in regular communication with state leaders and stand ready to modify as necessary,” a statement from the organization reads.

What is your school district's reopening plan?

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments