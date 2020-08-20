Several more districts in South Jersey announced they will start remotely in the fall following a flurry of reopening plan revisions earlier this week.
Cape May County Technical Education Center (CCTEC), Cumberland Regional High School and the Vineland School District on Wednesday joined Millville, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville and Atlantic City school districts in announcing their plans for all-remote learning in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
District leaders said that they decided to make the changes due to the evolving guidelines from the state, specifically new health guidelines issued last week by the Department of Health following Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that districts would be able to start remotely if they could not open safely.
The governor’s announcement was a change from his previous guidance that called for some component of in-person learning, and followed calls from state legislators and statewide educational organizations for the governor to mandate an all-remote start.
CCTEC Superintendent Dina Rossi said that after the governor signed executive order 175 last week, Cumberland County superintendents met to review its contents “and see if this would potentially alter our individual hybrid plans that were being finalized.”
“With that new information, each district has spent the past days reviewing the health and safety standards and if these standards could be implemented in time for the first day of school,” Rossi said.
CCTEC plans to start remotely on Sept. 8, and then return to its previously planned hybrid schedule on Oct. 13.
Vineland also made its announcement Wednesday to start all-remote on Sept. 3, and resume its hybrid plan on Oct. 13.
“Like all educational institutions, Vineland Public Schools wants the very best for its students and families,” reads a letter from Vineland Superintendent Mary Gruccio.
The letter, in addition to including a list of child care providers for parents, states that in the first six weeks of remote instruction, the district will solidify preparation for in-person return by establishing isolation spaces, inspecting ventilation systems and streamlining procedures for temperature checks.
Cumberland Regional Superintendent Steve Price, in a letter to parents posted Wednesday on the district’s website, wrote that his district’s decision was based on many factors including the governor’s most recent revisions to the road back guidelines.
“We will monitor this situation daily and reevaluate at the end of the first marking period to determine if a return to our previously planned hybrid schedule is possible and practical. However, we anticipate completing the first semester fully remote,” Price said.
Cumberland Regional’s remote plan includes an exception for some special education students, Cumberland Day Program, and English Language Learner students, who will attend in-person Monday through Thursday. The first day of school will be Sept. 9, and all-remote learning will run through the end of the first marking period.
The New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) on Wednesday, when calling for statutory and regulatory changes that will help districts reopen — like financial flexibility, additional funding and liability protection — noted the difficulty of the “ever-changing, and sometimes, inconsistent guidance.”
“NJSBA has strived to impress on the Department of Education and the Governor’s Office the need for stronger direction, particularly in the area of health and safety protocols,” said Lawrence S. Feinsod, NJSBA executive director.
On Tuesday, before the Egg Harbor Township school board voted to approve its switch to all-remote, its district leaders also cited the changing guidance.
Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio said the governor’s executive order called for 6 feet spacing for students in classrooms to the greatest extent practical and mandatory face coverings, but guidance for reopening from the Department of Health says that face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing.
“New Jersey Department of Health states the more people a student or staff member interacts with and the longer that interaction occurs, the higher the risk for COVID,” Gruccio said, comparing it to the governor’s guidance that calls for keeping students together in groups as much as possible.
She said the state guidance calls for the families or students infected with COVID-19 to notify the district, but the Atlantic County Department of Health said they will notify the district if a student tests positive.
Gruccio said the varied guidance is frustrating, especially due to the size of the district, one of the largest in the region with 7,300 students.
“I don’t want to put anyone in any situation that’s dangerous. And what if the rules change again? There’s no time for that right now,” Gruccio said.
She, and several other school leaders have also taken issue with an attestation form that the state is requiring schools sign certifying that they are safe to reopen.
“How do I as a leader tell everybody on Sept. 1 it’s fine to step in there when there’s all this changing guidance,” she said. “I’m not going to have my students and staff be the test group. It’s not a knee-jerk reaction.”
Gruccio said she knows many parents will not be happy, but likened it to the process of calling a snow day.
“You make that call and you get complaints, but you know what, everybody’s safe,” Gruccio said.
