Students in several more Atlantic County schools will begin remotely next month as districts continue to review their reopening plans.
On Monday, the Port Republic, Hamilton Township and Greater Egg Harbor Regional school boards all approved changes to their back-to-school plans from hybrid to all-remote instruction as districts grapple with how to meet state health and safety requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greater Egg Harbor will begin the year virtually Sept. 8, with ninth grade students to begin in-person instruction Oct. 6 and students in grades 10 and 11 to begin in-person Oct. 12.
Port Republic will start fully remote Sept. 14 with a target for hybrid learning to resume Oct. 19.
Hamilton Township will begin all remote Sept. 14 with a plan to return to the school buildings Oct. 12.
These districts joined the growing list of Atlantic County schools switching to remote instruction for the opening of the school year.
Last week in Atlantic County, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville made the switch, followed by Brigantine — which had previously planned for five days of in-person instruction. Those districts were soon followed by Mullica Township, Somers Point and Chartertech High School for the Preforming Arts.
“We have been working nonstop to prepare for the new school year. However, in coordination with the entire administrative team, the Restart Committee and our school nurse, we have come to the conclusion that an all-remote start for the beginning of the year is the best course of action at this time,” Chartertech Principal Brian McGuire wrote in a letter to parents posted on the district website.
According to Somers Point Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder, fourth through eighth grade students will begin the school year Sept. 8 all-remote, while the younger grades will return with a hybrid schedule to ensure they are equipped with computers.
The switch from the hybrid learning plan announced earlier this month came after changes to state regulations on reopening. CarneyRay-Yoder said that, in addition to the changes, the district was challenged by the fact that it had only heard from 70% of its students on whether they prefer remote or in-person instruction. There were also concerns for staffing in-person instruction, and long shipping delays for computers to ensure each student had a device for remote instruction.
She anticipates the all-remote switch for the younger grades will occur in the last week of September and that all students will return to some in-person education after Oct. 23.
Districts in Atlantic County that have not announced changes to plans for hybrid instruction in the fall include Egg Harbor City, Buena Regional, Northfield, Linwood, Mainland Regional, Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Hammonton, Weymouth Township, Estell Manor, Ventnor and Margate, although some districts have delayed the start of school in order to have more time to prepare their buildings.
