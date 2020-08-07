MILLVILLE — A preschool-age daycare program run by the Millville School District closed this week after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Tony Trongone said the program closed Wednesday afternoon, about a week and half before it was supposed to end.
The first staff member tested positive on Tuesday and the second on Wednesday.
The program served about 40 3- and 4-year-olds and employed 16 teachers and eight aides.
“Millville residents need their kids to be in school so we wanted to provide a daycare just to see what the impact would be running the program following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and DCF (Department of Children and Families) guidelines,” Trongone said.
About 70% of students in the Millville School District receive free and reduced lunch and many families rely on school programs to provide childcare and meals, he said. The program offered by Millville was grant-funded and free to families.
According to Trongone, the first staff member had last worked July 31 and, after feeling ill, was tested the following day. The second staff member, after learning about the first staff member’s test, was also tested, he said. That staff member was last in school on Monday.
Trongone said the district kept the students in cohorts of 10 and there was no commingling of students or staff while inside the program.
“It was very controlled. Meals were put in the classroom, they ate in the classroom, they went outside to their own playground. I don’t know how much more controlled you can be,” Trongone said.
He said the district also did temperature checks of all students and employees each day, per state rules.
After the first staff member was tested, that classroom was closed, but when the second test came back positive, Trongone said he felt he had no other choice.
“I had to close the program down, and we did think long and hard about it because of the implications of September,” he said, referencing the impending start of the 2020-21 school year. “Before this, it was all abstract and in the theoretical, but when it happens to you it’s concrete and it’s real, and you learn from it.”
He said the biggest lesson is that no matter how controlled the school day is, the district cannot control what students and staff do on their own time.
Millville still plans to open to in-person instruction in the fall using a hybrid model, but Trongone knows there will be challenges especially on the high school level when students change classes.
“We're going to do the best thing we can do for our kids, learn from it and make it better,” he said.
