A Linwood music teacher who was convicted and later cleared of simple assault charges against a student will lose her job in the district, a state-appointed arbitrator ruled last month.
In a scathing written opinion, arbitrator Earl R. Pfeffer upheld tenure charges filed by the Linwood School District against Kimberley Peschi in 2017 after the incident where she was accused of purposefully knocking a 12-year-old student out of his chair during lunch, causing him to hit his head on the floor.
LINWOOD — School officials say they are moving forward with tenure charges against a middle …
The student was treated for a closed head injury and a headache.
Pfeffer wrote that Peschi was “culpable for the violations and misconduct alleged in the charges” and “engaged in conduct unbecoming a teaching staff member and committed corporal punishment” in violation of state law. He ordered she be terminated from the district.
Neither Linwood Superintendent Brian Pruitt; the district’s attorney in the case, Will Donio; nor Peschi’s attorney, Edward A. Cridge, were immediately available for comment.
Peschi, 43, of Galloway Township, has been on an unpaid suspension since the tenure charges were filed in April 2017. She was found guilty of simple assault in Northfield Municipal Court in 2018 and ordered to forfeit her teaching license, but last year that ruling was overturned on appeal by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John Rauh.
Although Northfield Municipal Judge Timothy Maguire said video surveillance of the incident was pivotal to finding Peschi guilty, Rauh said the footage was too grainy, and that Peschi’s testimony that she was trying to right the chair was “plausible.”
In an apparent rebuke of Rauh’s decision, Pfeffer said Peschi acted impulsively and with a lack of professionalism, maturity and good judgment. He further stated that Peschi’s contention “that she inadvertently ‘tapped’ M.M.’s chair and never intended for him to fall to the floor is only plausible if I ignore what is undeniable,” which was her lack of empathy, care or compassion toward the student who fell.
“Indeed, Judge Rauh, in finding insufficient proof that (Peschi) had intention to push (the student) and his chair to the ground without regard for the child’s welfare apparently did not consider these important factors relevant to (Peschi’s) purposefulness or lack thereof,” Pfeffer wrote.
Pfeffer went on to write that even if Peschi never touched the student’s chair but only engaged in the actions after the student fell — “do nothing to assist the child, ignore the possibility of a serious injury, chastise the child for his unsafe conduct and then walk away” — the charges would be serious.
“The actual wrongdoing is far worse,” Pfeffer wrote.
Peschi began working at Belhaven Middle School in 1999.
A civil case filed by the student and his mother against Peschi and the Linwood School District seeking damages is pending in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
White Teacher needs to go!!!! The cowards would look the other way if she was Black!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.