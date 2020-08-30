From developing school health plans to making phone calls to parents when a child is sick, school nurses are the next front-line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there may be too few of them when school opens this year, highlighting a national shortage that has existed for years.
“It is an issue of economics and what the school districts have allocated for school nurses. Not every district can afford a full-time school nurse in every school,” said Eileen Gavin, a school nurse in Monmouth County and co-legislative chairperson of the New Jersey State School Nurses Association. “In the school setting, as of now, school nurses are the liaisons between the schools and health departments. If the school does not have a nurse, there could be gaps in communication, which at this point in time is critical.”
Staffing shortages, from substitute teachers to bus drivers, are plaguing New Jersey school districts as they prepare to reopen next month.
But, amid ever-changing health and safety regulations and a global pandemic, the most critical shortage is the school nurse, who will oversee the district’s health response to the coronavirus.
Stringent certification rules, pay that doesn’t rise to what private employers offer and murky state regulations that allow schools to hire fewer nurses have all contributed to the shortage. Currently, there is only one school nurse for every approximately 500 students in the state of New Jersey.
“You can’t just substitute anyone for this position,” Gavin said. “Most school nurses technically work alone, and usually have the sole responsibility (as the only health care provider in the building) for doing the health assessments for students and staff, and with this pandemic, our role has become more critical as we implement mitigation strategies to contain the spread of the virus.”
According to data from the National Association of School Nurses, a survey in 2018 showed about 40% of schools only budget for a part-time nurse and 25% have no nurse at all.
Lynda Zipparo has been the school nurse at Cape May County Technical High School for 23 years, and although she has prepared before for virus outbreaks — the last one being H1N1 in 2009 — she said she has never seen a pandemic that closed the school.
Since March, her work has quadrupled with staying on top of new research and regulations, communicating with county health officials, helping develop the district’s reopening plan and allaying concerns from staff, students and parents about COVID-19.
“I’m fortunate that there’s only one building here, but there’s several school districts that they only have one nurse and they have to cover multiple buildings,” Zipparo said.
In addition to the potential physical impacts of the virus, Zipparo said the school nurses’ role also will be to help students deal with the mental health impacts, which could lead to increased cases of depression and anxiety.
“It’s not just checking temperatures and sending students home in the course of the day,” Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings said of the work of school nurses. “There’s a lot of very important policies and procedures that hinge upon them being there.”
Wildwood, which operates three school buildings, has two staff nurses, but Kummings said keeping those positions filled has been difficult over the years, with only one applicant per vacancy for the last three nurse vacancies.
“Maybe it’s time to look at the certification process and determining whether it can be done by getting an RN and additional certifications on top of that,” he said, as school nurses are required to have a bachelor’s in nursing as well as additional coursework. “It’s also difficult to recruit nurses when you’re trying to make the compensation competitive because nurses can work in the private sector, and they can do very well.”
Gavin said there could be more school nurses available if the pay were more competitive.
Although contributing factors vary, the pay issue also exists in two other staffing shortages being exacerbated by the pandemic: substitute teachers and bus drivers.
“In normal times, substitutes would be hard to find,” said Egg Harbor Township Superintendent Kim Gruccio, “but in a situation like this, are there going to be subs in the pool?”
A 2018 nationwide survey from School Bus Transportation magazine found two-thirds of all districts in the United States reported significant problems with maintaining school bus staff.
Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2019 show there are 18,130 substitute teachers in New Jersey compared with 118,214 teachers. And state education data show an average faculty attendance rate of 92%, or 165 of the 180 days of the school year.
Several districts — Egg Harbor Township, Vineland and Wildwood included — have raised the pay rates for substitutes to try to fill their need. Prior to the pandemic, Mainland Regional High School instituted a study hall program for when substitutes are needed, drawing from teachers who have off-periods to facilitate student work.
But the school nurse shortage presents a unique challenge. Gavin said the pandemic has exacerbated the need for school nurses because, with so few, finding substitutes could become an issue. A new position being considered in the state Department of Education could help, she said.
The measure, currently awaiting the governor’s signature, would create the position of school nurse consultant to “bridge the gap between health and education as we enter into pandemic preparations, mitigation, and recovery planning and implementation with our N.J. schools,” she said.
