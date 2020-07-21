Stand Up and Rebel meeting

Anya Gowda, of Egg Harbor Township High School, takes part in an ice breaker game at the start of the February Atlantic County Stand Up and Rebel meeting at the Mays Landing library, where area teens discuss issues related to vaping, smoking, alcohol and drug use.

 Claire Lowe / Staff Writer

A recent Egg Harbor Township High School graduate was named a National Youth and Young Adult Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids 

Anya Gowda, 18, of the township, was selected along with 13 other New Jersey students for demonstrating leadership in fighting tobacco use in their communities, according to a news release.

These young leaders were among 133 youth and young adults from 33 states who participated in the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ Digital Advocacy Symposium, a five-day online training session focused on building advocacy, communications and leadership skills.

Gowda has been involved with tobacco control for two years, including through the youth-led anti-vaping campaign Incorruptible.US, as well as the school-based Stand Up and Rebel and Youth Tobacco Action Group. As an ambassador, Anya will continue her track record of educating her peers on the harms of tobacco products and influencing decision makers to foster healthy and tobacco-free environments.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors, whose passion and leadership will help us create the first tobacco-free generation,” Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement. “Young people are critical voices in the fight against tobacco because they speak from experience about how they are targeted by the tobacco industry. Policy makers should listen and support strong policies to protect our kids, including a prohibition on all flavored tobacco products.”

The Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors will work with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to advocate for policies to reduce youth tobacco use at the federal, state and local levels, including ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

