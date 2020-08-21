MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In-person learning will continue in Cape May County schools this fall, districts there said, despite other South Jersey schools announcing all-remote starts this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cape May County Technical High School, the county's vocational school, is planning a hybrid learning environment beginning Sept. 8 with two cohorts of students, each attending two days a week in person and three days remotely.
"Cape May County Superintendents have been collaborating with the county health department and we are making decisions based on valid data always focusing on the health and safety of all students and staff," said Cape May Tech Superintendent Nancy Hudanich.
Earlier this week, several school districts in Atlantic and Cumberland counties announced plans to go all-remote, citing the need for more time to comply with the state health and safety guidelines for reopening.
Cape May County has been sparred the worst of the novel coronavirus in New Jersey, with 1,061 total positive cases and 84 deaths as of Thursday. Statewide, there have been 188,527 total positive cases and 14,103 deaths reported.
Hudanich said that all facility preparation, equipment, personal protection supplies at both the Cape May County Technical and Special Services districts instructional technology are continuously being addressed in preparation of welcoming students and staff to campus in September.
An orientation for freshmen was held Wednesday in-person at the Crest Haven campus.
"A very exciting time, seeing students on campus," Hudanich said.
Ocean City Superintendent Kathleen Taylor said her district, which is also offering hybrid learning beginning Sept. 8, has been working for months to create a plan that meets all of the New Jersey Department of Education reopening guidelines, despite ever-changing restraints involving COVID-19.
“I want to reassure you that in Ocean City, we have worked through those health and safety standards, followed the CDC’s Health Guidelines and Considerations for Schools, and consulted exhaustively with our County Health Department to develop our Return to School Plan,” Taylor said in a letter to the district. “When we open with a hybrid-learning environment, we will both prioritize student and staff safety and maximize opportunities for in-person instruction. We are ready.”
Middle Township Superintendent David Salvo said last week upon the governor's announcement that schools would be able to offer an all-remote option, his district would stay the course.
"Our plan balances the safety of our students and staff with the desire to return to school," he wrote in a statement to parents.
