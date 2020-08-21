BRIGANTINE — After initially announcing a plan for five full days on in-person instruction in September, Brigantine School District has reversed course and will offer only remote learning until November.
In a letter to families on Aug. 20, Superintendent Glenn Robbins said that new state health guidance on how to safely reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the district's hand.
"It is with a heavy heart as your school leader that I present this letter to you," Robbins wrote. "Today, two crucial pieces of information came to our attention, which is why we will be starting the school year fully remote on Sept. 8. We will continue to evaluate and plan for a re-entry date on/or before Nov. 11, 2020, the end of our first marking period for the 2020-2021 school year."
According to the letter, the two issues are: the Department of Education requirements state that a building cannot be fully staffed and the Atlantic County Department of Health requires students must be at least 6 feet apart or more at all times, and that barriers and/or masks cannot be used as substitutes.
"This includes prior to boarding the school bus at the bus stop, while on the bus, and in the school building at all times. These ever-evolving changes along with inconsistent guidance from Trenton have placed us in a situation that we had hoped we would not have to face," Robbins wrote.
