ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City children will attend school virtually this fall, reversing the district's previous plan for hybrid learning.
The Board of Education was expected to vote Tuesday night to approve the start of the 2020-21 school year fully remote, according to the agenda posted on the district website.
Board President John Devlin said the switch in restart plans happened recently as the district began to realize, among other concerns, it could not meet some of the ventilation standards set by the governor.
"The bar that the governor set was so high and when it came down to it, we have one of the oldest schools if not the oldest school in New Jersey. We just couldn’t comply with the sanction," Devlin said, referring to its Brighton Avenue School, which was constructed in the 1800s.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell could not be reached immediately for comment.
The news comes one week after Gov. Phil Murphy announced that schools in New Jersey would have the option for an all-remote start to the school year amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic City's newest plan would have students return to school buildings after the winter holiday break. Devlin said that if the district decides it is able to bring students back earlier, it can make that transition within a few days.
He said that the district was able to complete a one-to-one Chromebook initiative in the spring for students, and ensure internet access for families, which made the all-remote start possible.
"We give our staff and our administration a hard time during budget season, but it's time like this were kind of happy that we spent the money," Devlin said.
In addition to the ventilation standards, the district had concerns about its ability to keep students staff, transportation, and the age of its staff. Devlin said he will support the plan, although he is not in favor of all-remote education.
"I think at this point, it’s the best call," he said.
If approved, Atlantic City would become the second district in Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties to move to an all-remote start for the school year. The district serves 6,779 students in preschool through 12th grade, including high school students from Ventnor, Margate and Brigantine through a send-and-receive agreement.
On Tuesday, Bridgeton School District also released a plan for an all-remote start until Oct. 13, when its hybrid plan would kick into gear.
"Keeping our students and staff safe will always be our top priority. Considering the constant changes and the fluidity of information regarding COVID-19, our district has worked hard to implement a plan to safely introduce in-person and virtual learning," Bridgeton Superintendent Keith Miles Jr. wrote in a message to families and posted on the district website.
Miles will host a virtual town hall on Bridgeton's reopening plan at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Atlantic City Board of Education will meet 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and via Zoom.
This story is developing.
